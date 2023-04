AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Patna today on a two-day visit to Bihar. Mr. Shah is likely to hold a meeting with senior party leaders to chalk out a strategy in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He will address public meetings at Sasaram in Rohtas district and Hisua in Nawada district tomorrow. This is the fourth visit of Amit Shah to Bihar since the JD(U) snapped its ruling ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State in August 2022.