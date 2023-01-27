Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for National Forensic Sciences University in Karnataka

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for a National Forensic Sciences University at the premises of University of Agricultural Sciences at Dharwad in North Karnataka on Saturday. Talking to in Bengaluru on Friday Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the establishment of the Forensic Sciences University in the state will help create expert manpower for the country to combat crime and result in the prosecution of the criminals.

Along with this development project, Mr. Shah will also be part of a road show in Dharwad and will also address a public rally in Belagavi district. During this visit, the Union Home Minister will also participate in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi. He will have a darshan of God Shambulingeshwara and visit Sri Basavanna Devara mutt in Dharwad.