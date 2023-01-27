इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 06:31:33      انڈین آواز
Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for National Forensic Sciences University in Karnataka

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for a National Forensic Sciences University at the premises of University of Agricultural Sciences at Dharwad in North Karnataka on Saturday. Talking to in Bengaluru on Friday Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the establishment of the Forensic Sciences University in the state will help create expert manpower for the country to combat crime and result in the prosecution of the criminals.

Along with this development project, Mr. Shah will also be part of a road show in Dharwad and will also address a public rally in Belagavi district. During this visit, the Union Home Minister will also participate in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi. He will have a darshan of God Shambulingeshwara and visit Sri Basavanna Devara mutt in Dharwad.

خبرنامہ

 یومِ جمہوریہ روایتی حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ منایا گیا

ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

