Amit Shah speaks to Bihar Governor on violence in state; Centre to send three companies of CAPF

File Pic

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Hisua in Nawada district this afternoon.

The Home Minister and Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary’s visit to Sasaram in Rohtas district has been called off due to the imposition of Section 144 following clashes during Ram Navami festivities in the area.

The Home Minister was scheduled to address public meetings at Sasaram today. Laying foundation stone of building of Shastra Seema Bal in Patna was also cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. Tight security arrangements have been made in view of programmes of Union Home Minister.

Mr. Shah today spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over violence in the state and expressed concern on the situation.

Sources said that the Center has decided to send three companies of Central Armed Police Force in the state