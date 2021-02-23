Amit Shah reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive

AMN / NEW DELHI
UNION Home Minister Amit Shah today held a high level review meeting on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog Member Dr V. K. Paul, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr P. K. Mishra and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla were present in the meeting.
The meeting came in the wake of the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in few states. The Home Minister expressed satisfaction at the ongoing vaccination drive and hoped it will continue smoothly.