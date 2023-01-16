Amit Shah reviews preliminary preparations for Gujarat’s bid for 2036 Olympics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preliminary preparations for the 2036 Olympics to be held in Gujarat.

Mr. Shah chaired a high level meeting in Ahmedabad yesterday and directed the state to create international level infrastructure with time bound planning. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi. Mr. Shah also directed for development of international-level infrastructure at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, coming up near Narendra Modi Stadium for hosting the Games in 2036.