Amit Shah reviews J&K security situation in Jammu

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting in Jammu Raj Bhawan. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, chief secretary AK Mehta, northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh. The Home Minister told the media after the meeting that a decision has been taken to enhance the security grid in Jammu within three months. He said that a 360 degree net will be formed to wipe out terrorism from Jammu region adding that the Rajouri killing case has been handed over to NIA for a thorough probe. He said NIA will also probe all the militancy related incidents that took place in the region in the past one and-a-half years.

The Home Minister further stated that security agencies in Jammu are alert and are committed to wipe-out terror, its ecosystem, OGW network and zero-in on those who are providing logistic support to terrorism.

Mr. Shah, who was scheduled to visit Dhaingr, Rajouri to meet the families of the victims who were killed by terrorists on January 1 and 2 had to cancel his visit due to bad weather. However, the Union Home Minister telephonically spoke to victims’ families of twin terror attacks and assured them that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will not be spared and will be brought to book.

