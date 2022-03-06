FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2022 04:50:36      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah, Nadda confident of BJP coming back to power in UP, Goa, Manipur & U’khand

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that the BJP will again form the government with good majority in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where its was in government.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi, Mr Shah said the party will performance well in Punjab as it has fought the election with its allies. He said, in these five states, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is way above the popularity of any Prime Minister of independent India and BJP is getting direct benefit of this in these five poll-bound states.

Mr Shah added that the way Prime Minister has replaced politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement with the politics of performance, will bring a good future for country’s democracy.

Party President JP Nadda also expressed confidence that BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur is with a comfortable majority.

Mr Nadda said that a postive response was seen in all the poll-bound states with regard to the various welfare and developmental schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government. He also thanked the people across five states for following all COVID protocols during elections.

