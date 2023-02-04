इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2023 11:36:37      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah lays foundation stone of nano urea plant in Jharkhand

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of 450 crore rupees IFFCO Nano urea liquid fertiliser plant in Jasidih at Deoghar district of Jharkhand. This is the fifth fertiliser unit of IFFCO. The fertiliser plant will produce six crore nano urea bottles annually and supply fertilisers to farmers of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha.

Emphasising on the natural and organic farming Union Minister Mr Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made land conservation a major issue. He further said that the Modi government has taken measures to speed up the process from research to production of Nano Urea.

The Union Minister said that today liquid urea is being exported to about 5 countries. He said that the liquid urea made by IFFCO would not only help the farmers of India but also of the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

دیہی علاقوں میں زرعی اسٹارٹ اپس کی حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے زرعی  ایکسلریٹر فنڈ قائم کیا جائے گا : Budget 2023-24

خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرملا سیتا رمن ...

بجٹ 2023-24: ایف ایم سیتا رمن نے کہا کہ بجٹ خوشحال اور جامع ہندوستان کے وژن کو پورا کرتا ہے

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن ایف ایم نرملا سیتا رمن نے آج لوک سب ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart