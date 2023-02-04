Amit Shah lays foundation stone of nano urea plant in Jharkhand

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of 450 crore rupees IFFCO Nano urea liquid fertiliser plant in Jasidih at Deoghar district of Jharkhand. This is the fifth fertiliser unit of IFFCO. The fertiliser plant will produce six crore nano urea bottles annually and supply fertilisers to farmers of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha.

Emphasising on the natural and organic farming Union Minister Mr Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made land conservation a major issue. He further said that the Modi government has taken measures to speed up the process from research to production of Nano Urea.

The Union Minister said that today liquid urea is being exported to about 5 countries. He said that the liquid urea made by IFFCO would not only help the farmers of India but also of the world.