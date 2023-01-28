Amit Shah lays foundation stone for Forensic Science University in Dharwad, Karnataka

@AmitShah

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the young generation to contribute towards making India the number one country in the world by 2027. Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi today, he said along with career growth, the youth must set a goal to make contributions to the growth of India.

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream to see India at the top, Mr Shah said, India must become a five trillion economy by 2025. To achieve this a strong foundation is being laid by the Prime Minister. From the 11th biggest economy in 2014, today the country is the fifth largest economy, with just three Unicorns in 2014, India has taken a leap by starting 70,000 startups and Unicorns have crossed 75 in number, he added. Saying that he will lay a foundation for the Forensic Science University in Dharwad, Mr. Shah said, this will be the seventh campus in India which will help create manpower in the area of forensic science.

India is now moving towards becoming a manufacturing hub. In 2013-14 only 3000 applications were received for research and only 211 patents were received. But today research applications have swelled up to one lakh and 24.000 patents were filed during 2021-22. India is making strides in Artificial Intelligence, drones, semiconductors and space. Programmes like Khelo India and Fit India are encouraging youth to achieve in the sports sector. The number of IITs has gone up from 16 to 23, there are 20 IIMs today, AIIMS has increased from seven to 22 and Universities have grown in number from 723 to 1043. Foreign Universities are given permission to open their campus here.