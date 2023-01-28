इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2023 05:26:58      انڈین آواز
Amit Shah lays foundation stone for Forensic Science University in Dharwad, Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the young generation to contribute towards making India the number one country in the world by 2027. Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi today, he said along with career growth, the youth must set a goal to make contributions to the growth of India.

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream to see India at the top, Mr Shah said, India must become a five trillion economy by 2025. To achieve this a strong foundation is being laid by the Prime Minister. From the 11th biggest economy in 2014, today the country is the fifth largest economy, with just three Unicorns in 2014,  India has taken a leap by starting 70,000 startups and Unicorns have crossed 75 in number, he added. Saying that he will lay a foundation for the Forensic Science University in Dharwad, Mr. Shah said, this will be the seventh campus in India which will help create manpower in the area of forensic science.

India is now moving towards becoming a manufacturing hub. In 2013-14 only 3000 applications were received for research and only 211 patents were received. But today research applications have swelled up to one lakh and 24.000 patents were filed during 2021-22. India is making strides in Artificial Intelligence, drones, semiconductors and space. Programmes like Khelo India and Fit India are encouraging youth to achieve in the sports sector. The number of IITs has gone up from 16 to 23, there are 20 IIMs today, AIIMS has increased from seven to 22 and Universities have grown in number from 723 to 1043. Foreign Universities are given permission to open their campus here. 

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

