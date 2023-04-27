इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 11:55:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah launches IFFCO’s nano DAP; urges farmers to use nano liquid fertilisers to cut imports

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Amit Shah yesterday launched IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) in New Delhi. In his address, Mr. Shah said that the launch of IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) product is an important beginning to make India self-reliant in the field of fertilizers. He said that this effort of IFFCO is an inspiration for all the national cooperatives to research and venture into new areas. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the launch of IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) product will bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector of India. The Minister said that it will also make farmers prosperous and India self-reliant in the field of production and fertilizer. Mr. Shah said that the use of liquid DAP, through spraying on the plant, will help increase both the quality and quantity of production as well as conservation of the land.

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah appealed to farmers to use more effective liquid Nano Urea and DAP instead of granular urea and DAP. He said that the use of granular urea damages the land as well as the crop and the health of the people. He said that the effect of one bottle of 500 ml on the crop is equivalent to that of 45 kg bag of granular urea.
 
The Minister said that 384 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer are produced in the country, out of which cooperative societies produced 132 lakh metric tonnes. Out of this 132 Lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer, IFFCO has produced 90 Lakh metric tonnes.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given approval to Nano Urea in February 2021, and this year, the infrastructure to make about 17 crore Nano Urea bottles has been built up in the country. The basic mantra of cooperatives is “Mass production by Masses” Instead of Mass production, cooperatives have kept the spirit of cooperation alive by following this mantra. Several dignitaries including Secretary of Cooperation Ministry Gyanesh Kumar, and Chairman of IFFCO Dilip Sanghani were also present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart