Amit Shah launches IFFCO’s nano DAP; urges farmers to use nano liquid fertilisers to cut imports

AMN / NEW DELHI

Amit Shah yesterday launched IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) in New Delhi. In his address, Mr. Shah said that the launch of IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) product is an important beginning to make India self-reliant in the field of fertilizers. He said that this effort of IFFCO is an inspiration for all the national cooperatives to research and venture into new areas. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the launch of IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) product will bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector of India. The Minister said that it will also make farmers prosperous and India self-reliant in the field of production and fertilizer. Mr. Shah said that the use of liquid DAP, through spraying on the plant, will help increase both the quality and quantity of production as well as conservation of the land.



Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah appealed to farmers to use more effective liquid Nano Urea and DAP instead of granular urea and DAP. He said that the use of granular urea damages the land as well as the crop and the health of the people. He said that the effect of one bottle of 500 ml on the crop is equivalent to that of 45 kg bag of granular urea.



The Minister said that 384 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer are produced in the country, out of which cooperative societies produced 132 lakh metric tonnes. Out of this 132 Lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer, IFFCO has produced 90 Lakh metric tonnes.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given approval to Nano Urea in February 2021, and this year, the infrastructure to make about 17 crore Nano Urea bottles has been built up in the country. The basic mantra of cooperatives is “Mass production by Masses” Instead of Mass production, cooperatives have kept the spirit of cooperation alive by following this mantra. Several dignitaries including Secretary of Cooperation Ministry Gyanesh Kumar, and Chairman of IFFCO Dilip Sanghani were also present on the occasion.