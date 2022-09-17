FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah inaugurates year long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day

Our Correspondent / Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the year-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day at the parade grounds here. He hoisted the national flags and received a guard of honour from the paramilitary forces.

Speaking on the occasion, he said for the first time liberation day is being held officially on the land of Telangana after 75 years. He said some political parties feel ashamed to call September 17 Hyderabad Liberation Day as they still have fear of Razakars in their mind.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to organise official celebrations on September 17, he expressed happiness that soon after he took the decision, all other parties announced that they will also celebrate the day.

Mr Shah said unfortunately those who were in power for 75 years did not dare to celebrate Liberation Day because of vote bank politics. He also paid rich tributes to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for deciding to launch Police Action against the Nizam’s army and Razakars to make Hyderabad a part of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Karnataka Transport Minister Sriramulu and Union Culture minister Kishan Reddy participated in the event while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was away from the event.

Cultural troops from all three states displayed the cultural richness of the region on the occasion.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the freedom fighters who laid their lives for liberating Hyderabad, have been paid true tributes today following the official celebration of the day for the first time in Hyderabad.

