Amit Shah inaugurates several development projects worth over Rs. 2400 crore at Aizwal in Mizoram

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated several development works of 2415 crore Rupees in Aizawl Mizoram today. In his address, Mr. Amit Shah said that this is the 36th year since the formation of Mizoram and attaining statehood and the state has made great progress during this period. The Minister said that once upon a time there used to be unrest and firing and today Shri Zoramthanga is the Chief Minister, this is an excellent example of the success of India’s democracy.

Mr. Shah appealed to the organizations indulging in violence in the Northeast to join the mainstream, be a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of India and the Northeast. He said that the peace established in Mizoram today is an unprecedented example of the success of India’s democracy. Pointing to the developments in the region in the past few years, he said the rate of violent activities in the region has come down by 67%. Also, security deployment has come down by 60%, and killing of innocent people comes down by 83% as against the rates in 2014. He said during the period of the Modi government more than 8000 youths of the region left extremism. He further said the Centre has signed peace agreements with NLFT outfit of Tripura. The Bru problem was resolved by an agreement in 2020 and ensured resettlement of 37000 Bru people. The peace accords of 2021 & 2022 with Boro and Karbi Anglong outfits ensured peace in Assam and AFSPA has come down to 70% areas in the northeast region. Referring to the Kaladan multi-modal transport project, he said it will link Mizoram with Myanmar and ensure expansion of business in Mizoram. He said the Modi Government is committed to the development of tourism, bamboo plantation, and export potential of the state.

Mr. Shah said that Assam Rifles Headquarters now located in Aizawl city will be shifted to Zokhawsang and this will ensure expansion of development. He also said that the projects inaugurated and laid foundation today, shows the Centre and state government are working for the people. He expressed hope that the Laldenga centre will provide a unique cultural centre for the people of the state.

Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Narendra Modi ji is committed to the development of the Northeast and after becoming the Prime Minister, he has visited the Northeast 53 times and he is the first Prime Minister of the country who has done this. In the program, Shri Shah inaugurated five projects and laid the foundation for six infrastructure projects worth Rs. 2500 crore. He inaugurated the new Battalion Headquarters of Assam Rifles at Zokhawsang, with a cost of Rs. 163 crore and four other infrastructure projects for the state. The Union Minister has also laid the foundation for Laldenga Center costing Rs. 193 crore and five more developmental projects. He also laid foundation for two bypass roads in Aizawl under PM-DevINE, costing over Rs. 720 crores and Rs. 329 crores and also laid foundation for Integrated Command and Control Centre worth Rs. 119 crores at Aizawl under Smart City project.