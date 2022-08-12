Amit Shah inaugurates National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks

Says five-year strategy is required for PACS in each panchayat

Staff Reporter

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah have stressed the need for a different strategy to take cooperative to every panchayat of the country. Inaugurating the day-long National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks in New Delhi today, Mr Shah said, a five-year strategy is required for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies PACS in each panchayat as two lakh panchyats are yet to have PACS. He said, Government has approved Computerization of PACS with the objective of increasing their efficiency and bringing transparency and accountability to their operations.

The Cooperation Minister said, rural cooperative banks have played a significant role in connecting rural India with the country’s economy. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure is a golden opportunity for the cooperative sector. On the occasion, Mr Shah presented Performance Awards to select State Cooperative Banks, District Central Cooperative Banks DCCBs or PACS and felicitated a few short-term cooperative credit institutions for 100 years of service.