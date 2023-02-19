Amit Shah inaugurates first phase of Shiv Srishti theme park based on life of Shivaji Maharaj

AMN

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of ‘Shiv Srishti’, a theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, Maharashtra. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his contribution to the country, religion, Swaraj and Swabhasha. He said that there could not be a better day for the launch of Shivsrushti theme park than the historic day of Shiv Jayanti.

Mr. Shah said that ‘Shivshahir’ Babasaheb Purandare dedicated his life by roaming across the country to convey Shivcharitra (stories related to life of Shivaji Maharaj), so that the Shivaji Maharaj’s tales of bravery could reach the masses. It is due to his efforts that so many people of the country know about Shivaji Maharaj today.

Mr. Amit Shah, Mr. Eknath Shinde and Mr. Devendra Fadnavis also paid tributes to Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur.