Amit Shah inaugurates APMC Kishan Bhawan, laid foundation stone for headquarters of Junagadh district

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said the proposed multistate cooperatives for the promotion of organic products and export of agricultural products will lead to economic upliftment of the farmers in the coming days.

Mr. Shah was addressing the farmers after inaugurating the new APSC Kisan Bhavan and laying the foundation stone for the headquarters of the District Bank at Junagadh.

Stressing the importance of natural farming, the Minister said natural farming is the future of agriculture today. He said the natural farm products will be promoted with the brand Amul which will hugely benefit the farmers. He said the government is planning to expand this network to every district in the coming five years. Mr. Shah said strong cooperative infrastructure is the only way for the farmers’ welfare in the country.

Mr. Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat since yesterday also offered prayers at the Somnath temple.