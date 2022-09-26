Amit Shah inaugurates a slew of development projects in Gujarat

AMN / Gandhinagar

Union Home minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. During his visit, Mr. Shah is scheduled to attend a series of events and inaugurate a host of development work in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

On the first day of his visit, Mr. Shah will launch various development works in Ahmedabad including the inauguration of a flyover bridge on SP ring Road, dedication of nearly 2100 EWS homes, and laying foundation stone for the beautification of Shakri lake in Jodhpur area of the city.

Mr. Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the 350-bed ESIC hospital in Sanand. The hospital will cater to the needs of migrant workers in the region. Later, he will also address a farmer’s rally near Sanand. The farmers from more than 100 villages of the Nal Sarovar area are expected to attend the event.