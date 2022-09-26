Monday, September 26, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

OTHER TOP STORIES 

Amit Shah inaugurates a slew of development projects in Gujarat

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

AMN / Gandhinagar

Union Home minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. During his visit, Mr. Shah is scheduled to attend a series of events and inaugurate a host of development work in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

On the first day of his visit, Mr. Shah will launch various development works in Ahmedabad including the inauguration of a flyover bridge on SP ring Road, dedication of nearly 2100 EWS homes, and laying foundation stone for the beautification of Shakri lake in Jodhpur area of the city.

Mr. Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the 350-bed ESIC hospital in Sanand. The hospital will cater to the needs of migrant workers in the region. Later, he will also address a farmer’s rally near Sanand. The farmers from more than 100 villages of the Nal Sarovar area are expected to attend the event.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

Rajasthan: 80 MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot resigns to block Sachin Pilot’s bid to CM’s post

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

On Devi Lal birth anniversary, Opposition leaders pledge to oust BJP from power

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi asks people to intensify Vocal for Local campaign on Bapu’s birth anniversary

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.