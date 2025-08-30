Amit Shah inaugurates ₹322-crore projects in Assam, opens Northeast’s 2nd Cyber Forensic Lab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Brahmaputra Wing at the Raj Bhavan and laid foundation stones for eight projects worth ₹322 crore, including the Northeast’s second National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL).

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the Northeast, once marked by insurgency and unrest, is now progressing on the path of peace and development. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the region has witnessed unprecedented progress in the last 11 years. When the history of the Northeast is written, these years will be inscribed in golden letters,” he said.

The newly inaugurated NCFL, set up at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Guwahati, will serve all eight northeastern states. Shah said it would help police counter cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, illegal smuggling and border-related challenges. “Through the NCFL, policemen from all eight states of the Northeast will work round the clock to protect the country’s borders and safeguard citizens’ earnings,” he said.

The Home Minister also highlighted that the new Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhavan, built at a cost of over ₹40 crore, will provide modern facilities for constitutional and public activities.

Shah further underlined the Modi government’s push for reforms, citing the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws with three new legislations, and said the new legal framework places greater emphasis on forensic-based investigation.

On the political front, Shah strongly criticised the main opposition party for “negative politics” and condemned reported derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother. He said the opposition must apologise to the PM, his mother and the people of the country.

Shah asserted that India’s global standing has risen under Modi’s leadership, noting that 27 countries have conferred their highest civilian honours on the Prime Minister.