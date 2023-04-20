इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 02:33:02      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah chairs meeting of Head of Departments of Member-States of SCO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Home Minister Amit Shah today, April 20 chaired a meeting of the Head of Departments of Member-States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi, dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.

During the meeting, the delegates from the SCO Member States shared information relating to the large-scale emergency situations which occurred in their territories and the measures taken to handle them. The delegates also shared their views on the innovative practices, technologies and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations within the framework of the SCO.

Based on these deliberations, the Member-States enhanced cooperation in the field of preparedness, and emergency response and jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and man-made disasters within the framework of the SCO. The participants also discussed and approved the Action Plan for the implementation of the Agreement between the SCO Member States on cooperation in providing assistance in the elimination of emergency situation in 2023-2025.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart