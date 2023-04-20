Amit Shah chairs meeting of Head of Departments of Member-States of SCO

Home Minister Amit Shah today, April 20 chaired a meeting of the Head of Departments of Member-States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi, dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.

During the meeting, the delegates from the SCO Member States shared information relating to the large-scale emergency situations which occurred in their territories and the measures taken to handle them. The delegates also shared their views on the innovative practices, technologies and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations within the framework of the SCO.

Based on these deliberations, the Member-States enhanced cooperation in the field of preparedness, and emergency response and jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and man-made disasters within the framework of the SCO. The participants also discussed and approved the Action Plan for the implementation of the Agreement between the SCO Member States on cooperation in providing assistance in the elimination of emergency situation in 2023-2025.