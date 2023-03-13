Amit Shah asks people of Kerala to support BJP in 2024 general elections

AMN / WEB DESK

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today urged the people of Kerala to support his party in the 2024 general elections, make India a secure and developed country and ensure a prominent place amongst the nations. Addressing the Jan Shakti rally organised by the BJP in Thrissur, he said although the people of Kerala provided opportunities alternatively to the Congress and the Communists for the past several years, both have failed to deliver and could not bring any development in the state.

He said Communism is on the verge of extinction all over the world, while the people of the country have already rejected the Congress. He said India’s economy was in the 11th position when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, but today it has risen to the fifth position. Stating that the UPA government did nothing to prevent infiltration of terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, he said the Modi government took the fight to Pakistan’s soil following Pulwama and Uri incidents.

Pointing out that it was the BJP that banned Popular Front of India, he said neither the Congress nor the Communists welcomed the step due to vote bank politics. The senior BJP leader criticised the LDF government for remaining silent over the gold smuggling and Life Mission scams, which have rocked the state in the recent past.

Mr Shah also mentioned various projects and welfare measures of the union government, which have immensely benefited the people of Kerala.