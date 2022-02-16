Amit Shah asks Delhi Police to fill up all gaps in its functioning

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked the Delhi Police to fill up all the gaps in every areas of its functioning ranging from investigation, discipline, dealing with challenges posed by terrorism and cyber crimes in the next five years.

Speaking at the function organised on the occasion of 75th Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police, Mr Shah said, the another goal which has been set for the City Police is that where the force stands in terms of achievement when it will celebrate its centenary year. The Minister asked the Union Home Secretary and Delhi police Commissioner to prepare a roadmap in achieving these two goals in a time bound manner. Mr Shah said, the City police has reformed itself in dealing with the challenges from time to time. He also paid tributes to all the 79 police personnel who sacrificed their life while serving to people during Corona pandemic.

On the occasion , a commemorative stamp of Delhi Police was also released. Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana lauded the role of police personnel for discharging their role efficiently in better policing in the city. He said, a lot of structural reforms have been made in Delhi Police to enhance its efficiency as well as it’s capability in functioning. He informed that with a view to reduce the response time for those seeking assistance in distress, the local police stations have been integrated with PCR service. Due to the integration, the response time has been reduced from 8 minutes to 4 minutes. Mr Asthana also mentioned that digital services are being used in Delhi Police functioning to enhance citizen centric services. Delhi Police Chief informed that earlier e – FIR service was only available in case of vehicle theft and now people can also lodge e- FIR in other kinds of theft. He said, the City Police has also set the target to increase the number of women personnel to one fourth of the total force by 2025.

