Saturday, October 1, 2022
Amit Shah approves release of Rs 488 cr as Central share of State Disaster Mitigation Fund to UP, Punjab, Goa

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

 Bisheshwar Mishra  / WEB DESK

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of 488 crore rupees as Central share of the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa for 2021-22. Based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Central Government has allocated over 32 thousand crore rupees for the SDMF and over 13 thousand 693 crore rupees for the National Disaster Mitigation Fund for the years 2021-22 to 2025-26. These mitigation funds are to be used for undertaking mitigation activities, involving local level and community-based interventions. This will reduce the risks from disasters and promote environment-friendly settlements and livelihood practices.

Central Government had constituted the NDMF at the national level on 5th February last year. State Governments have been advised to set up SDMFs in their States.

