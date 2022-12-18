FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Dec 2022 09:08:45      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah appeals to insurgents in North East to lay down arms and join economic development

Published On: By

AMN

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah presided over the 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata yesterday.

In his inaugural address, Mr Shah said that in the last eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 1,000 issues were discussed in the meetings of the Zonal Councils. He said that 93 percent of these issues were resolved, which is a huge achievement.

The Home Minister said that in the next 25 years, during the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, the Eastern region of the country will play an important role in its development of the country.

خبرنامہ

