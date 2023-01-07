FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah addresses rally at Chaibasa in Jharkhand

AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today addressed a public meeting at Chaibasa in Jharkhand. Mr. Shah said, when BJP Government was in state many good works were done but the present government led by Hemant Soren has destroyed the state.

He alleged that Soren government is against development and is anti-tribal. Mr. Shah also interacted with party workers in Chaibasa. Later in the day he will also address a public meeting in Korba town of Chhattisgarh.

Party workers from four districts – Korba, Manendragarh, Koriya, and Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi are expected to attend the rally.

BJP State president Arun Sao said, the presence of a leader like Amit Shah among the party workers will make a lot of difference. He added, the party workers will be motivated by the Union Home Minister’s presence which is bound to give more momentum toward the party’s ongoing preparations for the Assembly elections.

Apart from the public rally, a core group meeting of the party will also be held in Korba in which 35 senior leaders will participate. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, are slated to be held in November this year.

