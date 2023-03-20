Amid rising concerns about drought, Afghanistan seeks help from UN asking for storage facilities for wheat

AMN

Afghanistan has sought help from the United Nations (UN) amid rising concerns about drought in the country, asking the UN to provide storage facilities for wheat. According to the Afghan news agency, the chamber of agriculture and livestock has called the UN to help the country.

Notably, Afghanistan’s economy turned upside down after the Taliban seized power in the country in August 2021. Since then, the nation is under a humanitarian crisis as the citizens continue to live miserable lives.

Regarding the ongoing food crisis, a spokesperson for the Taliban-led agriculture ministry, Musbahuhddin Mustaeen said the ministry of agriculture has sent a plan to the cabinet to allocate the purchase budget of 100,000 tons of wheat for the emergency situations.