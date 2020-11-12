Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign Russia brokered peace deal
India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%
PM Modi condoles passing away Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain
Kerala continues to report more recoveries than COVID-19 positive cases
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2020 05:39:06      انڈین آواز

“America Is Back In the Game”: Joe Biden to World Leaders

WEB DESK

US President-elect Joe Biden has told world leaders that America Is Back In the Game.”I’m letting them know that America is back. We’re going to be back in the game. It’s not America alone,” Biden told media after holding talks with several world leaders.


The transition team said Biden planned to work with the Europeans on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic as well as climate change — one of many areas on which Trump sharply differed with the allies.


On the call with Merkel, who has been savaged by Trump over her welcome to migrants and Germany’s modest defense expenditure, Biden in a statement “praised her leadership” and called for “revitalizing the trans-Atlantic relationship, including through NATO and the EU.”


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel all offered congratulations in calls to Joe Biden, who a week earlier edged out Trump in the presidential election.
The leaders of close US allies telephoned President-elect Joe Biden and pledged to work together but in an extraordinary break, America’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo insisted that Donald Trump would remain in power.
Johnson, who had a warm relationship with Trump, spoke for 20 minutes with Biden and wrote later on Twitter that he hoped to work with him on climate change, “promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic,” employing the slogan from the Democrat’s campaign.

All fellow leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies have congratulated Biden as have some of Trump’s closest allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
US media outlets concluded Saturday that Biden enjoyed unassailable leads in major states as well as a commanding edge in the nationwide popular vote.


But Trump has refused to concede and has vowed legal challenges, saying without evidence that there was massive electoral fraud.


Pompeo, Trump’s secretary of state, made clear that Trump’s stance was official government policy as he brushed aside a question on whether he was cooperating with the Biden transition team.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said in a sometimes testy news conference.


Trump’s failure to concede has no legal force in itself. But the General Services Administration, the usually low-key agency that manages the Washington bureaucracy, has refused to sign off on the transition, holding up funding and security briefings that would have let Biden get going on setting up the next administration.

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

