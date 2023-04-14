इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 05:45:25      انڈین آواز
Ambedkar Jayanti Commemorated at CGI Dubai

In a solemn ceremony on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Consul General of India paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The event was organized by the Consulate General of India to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic social reformer and leader. The Consul General of India Dr Aman Puri in his address, highlighted the immense contribution of Dr. Ambedkar in shaping modern India and emphasized the need to continue his legacy of fighting for social justice and equality. He also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of an inclusive and just society urged the Indian community to emulate his ideals.He said that the teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar who was the champion of the rights of the downtrodden , the deprived sections of the society and today as India is poised to make a rightful contribution in the world, it is very important for us to get this inspiration to ensure that each brother and sister of ours gets the opportunity for self accomplishment so that collectively we can make a rightful contribution to the world, collectively we can carry on the legacy of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for a more inclusive future each and everyone of us.

The event was attended by the officers and staff of Consulate General of India, the participants laid flowers at the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and recited his famous quotes and speeches, which continue to inspire millions across the world.CG Dubai in collaboration with Ambedkar International Mission, UAE is also participating in a Book donation camp at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.

