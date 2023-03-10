इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2023 11:06:08      انڈین آواز
Ambassador to China, Pradeep Rawat launches an online ‘Ayurveda & Millets’ corner on Chinese social media platform WeChat

WEB DESK

Ambassador to China, Pradeep Rawat has launched an online ‘Ayurveda & Millets’ corner on Micromart mini-program on Chinese social media platform WeChat. It is an effort to boost the availability of these products to the Chinese consumers and expats. The event was organized earlier this week by Consulate General of India (CGI) in Guangzhou, as part of efforts to promote Ayurveda & Millet products in South China.

Indian Embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou and Shanghai have been consistently trying to promote the Indian products especially Ayurveda and millets to the Chinese people and importers through various means like buyer-seller meets etc. Online stores like Micromart on Chinese e-commerce sites may prove to be game-changer in increasing the availability of such Indian products for Chinese consumers and expats.

In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Rawat highlighted the motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring ancient traditions to the modern times and encouraged everyone to take active part in activities related to Yoga and Ayurveda and also include Millets in their diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Consul General of India in Guangzhou Shambhu Hakki said, online stores on Chinese e-commerce platforms are an easy and popular medium to connect with the Chinese consumers. Its vast potential is evident from the fact that an estimated 800 million Chinese people are using the e-commerce mode for their purchases. Micromart is a bilingual platform, easy for expats and has products from all over the world.

Ambassador Rawat inaugurated the expanded ‘India Corner’ called ‘Dukaan’ at the Consulate Premises. The India Corner has been set up as part of efforts of CGI, Guangzhou to promote Indian products in South China. ‘India Corner’ is a permanent exhibition of Indian products for the Chinese businesses who may be interested in importing them. On the occasion, Ambassador Rawat also interacted with South-China based importers of Indian products to get a deeper understanding of their work. A panel discussion was also organized on leveraging the presence of Indian businesses in South China to promote Indian products, which was moderated by Consul General. The key Speakers shared their experiences of doing business in China.

A special corner on ODOP (One District One Product) from Karnataka showcasing sandalwood woodwork, Bidri art as well as Ilkal Saree were also displayed. CGI, Guangzhou has organized many such interactions previously.

