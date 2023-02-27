इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 09:52:24      انڈین آواز
Ambassador of India to Nepal hands over College Building of Madan Bhandari Memorial College, Kathmandu to College Management Committee

AMN

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, handed over the College Building of Madan Bhandari Memorial College, Kathmandu built with the Government of India’s financial assistance, to the College Management Committee, in the presence of Mr. Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, Chairperson of College Management Committee; Ms. Usha Kiran Bhandari, Chairperson, Madan Bhandari Foundation and Mr. Santosh Budathoki, Chairperson, District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project at a total cost of 28.64 NRs million under ‘the Nepal-India Development Cooperation’.

Since its inception, the college has achieved remarkable success in terms of quality education and infrastructural development. This College is affiliated with Tribhuvan University and has over 1500 students from different districts of the country and offers a variety of courses.

The college is offering a wide range of academic courses in plus two & bachelor level and Master’s Degree courses in Sociology, English and Journalism. Since its inception, the college has achieved remarkable success in terms of quality education and infrastructural development. The total numbers of students on the Campus are over 1500, about 35 per cent of whom are girls.

