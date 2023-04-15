Amarnath Yatra to commence from July 01

Online and offline registration to begin on 17th April

AMN / WEB DESK

The 62-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on the 1st of July this year and culminate on the 31st of August 2023. The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.



Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 44th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and reviewed various aspects of the Yatra including registration, provision of helicopter services, camps, service providers, langars and insurance cover for Yatris. The registration process through online and offline modes for the holy annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will start from the 17th of April.



The J&K administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of Pilgrimage. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration on Friday said the administration is committed to ensure smooth and hassle free pilgrimage.



All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra, the LG said. He also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.



Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google play store to get real time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.