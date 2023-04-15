इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 03:07:04      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amarnath Yatra to commence from July 01

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Online and offline registration to begin on 17th April

AMN / WEB DESK

The 62-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on the 1st of July this year and culminate on the 31st of August 2023. The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 44th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and reviewed various aspects of the Yatra including registration, provision of helicopter services, camps, service providers, langars and insurance cover for Yatris. The registration process through online and offline modes for the holy annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will start from the 17th of April.

The J&K administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of Pilgrimage. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration on Friday said the administration is committed to ensure smooth and hassle free pilgrimage. 

All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra, the LG said. He also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google play store to get real time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر مولانامحمدرابع حسنی ندوی صاحب کاانتقال

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر اور دارالعلوم ندوۃ العلم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart