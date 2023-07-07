इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jul 2023 07:33:28      انڈین آواز
Amarnath Yatra suspended temporarily after rain lashes routes

In the Kashmir Valley, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra was temporarily suspended by the authorities as rain lashed on both the Yatra routes of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district this morning. The officials however said that Yatra shall resume only after the weather along the Yatra routes improves. As per reports last came in, around 85,000 devotees have performed the darshan of holy ice Shiv Lingam of Lord Shiva till last evening.

Meanwhile, over 300 pilgrims who were carrying fake permits, have also been given permits after fresh registration at on-the-spot counters established in Jammu. These pilgrims were duped by the travel agencies by providing them fake registration documents for their Yatra.

Earlier, the eighth batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatris comprising over 7,000 pilgrims in the wee hours today left Baghwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards the Kashmir Valley in a cavalcade of 247 light and heavy vehicles to pay obeisance at the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji in south Kashmir Himalayas.

خبرنامہ

اِسرو کا کہنا ہے کہ14 جولائی کو سری ہری کوٹا سے چندریان-تین چھوڑا جائے گا

بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق کی تنظیم اِسرو نے کہا ہے کہ اِس ماہ کی 14 ...

بھارت نے کناڈا کی حکومت سے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی سفارتکاروں کے تحفظ کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے تمام اقدامات کرے

امور خارجہ کی وزارت نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ کنیڈا میں بھارت ...

ایس سی او کے سربراہان مملکت نے نئی دلّی اعلامیے کو منظوری دے دی ہے۔

شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کے رہنماؤں نے آج نئی دلی اعلامیہ منظور ک ...

