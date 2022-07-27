FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2022 08:11:20      انڈین آواز

Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rains

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended between Panchtarni and the cave due to inclement weather here, officials said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall occurred in the mountains around the holy cave shrine this afternoon due to which water level in a nearby stream also rose, they said.

The pilgrims were rushed back to Panchtarni camp, the officials said, adding that there are no reports of any loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains.

The yatra will be resumed once the weather improves, officials added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IOA urges inclusion of shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Olympic Association (IOA) acting president Anil Khanna, and treasurer Anandeshwar ...

Indian teams have chance of podium finish at Chess Olympiad, world champion Carlsen

Harpal Singh Bedi The five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen believes that the Indian teams have a strong ...

Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games due to injury

AMN Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not be taking part in the Commonwealth Games-2022 in Bir ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart