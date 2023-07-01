इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 01:43:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amarnath Yatra commences from twin routes of Baltal and Chandanwari in Kashmir

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra formally commenced from today from the twin routes of Baltal and Chandanwari in the Kashmir valley amid tight security arrangements. Amid chants of Bum Bum Bhole, the Yatris started their trek early in the morning on both routes. Unprecedented security and other arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra this year. 

The three-tier security has been put in place for the entire Amarnath Yatra route. Joint Control Rooms, langar stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders, and emergency services have been made available. In the backdrop of last year’s cloudburst and flash floods, Aerial surveys will be conducted to tackle any emergency.

Mountain rescue teams have been also deployed for quick evacuation in case of emergencies. There will be telecom services available on the entire route. A makeshift state-of-the-art hospital, has been built by DRDO at Chandanwari for round-the-clock healthcare facilities to the pilgrims. Adequate stocks of oxygen cylinders, additional teams of doctors, ambulances and helicopters have also been kept stand by for the yatris. 

More than 5000 separate toilets have also been set up. Meanwhile, the administration has made the Radio Frequency Identification Tag necessary for the Yatris and no Yatri will be allowed to proceed further without the tags. In this regard, five tatkal registration centres have been established in Jammu for on-spot registration. Transit camps have also been established along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to accommodate the Yatris in the event of inclement weather and closure of the highway. The Yatra will continue for 62 days this year, for which more than three lakh pilgrims have registered so far. Naseer Rather, Akashwani, Jammu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart