Amarnath Yatra commences from twin routes of Baltal and Chandanwari in Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra formally commenced from today from the twin routes of Baltal and Chandanwari in the Kashmir valley amid tight security arrangements. Amid chants of Bum Bum Bhole, the Yatris started their trek early in the morning on both routes. Unprecedented security and other arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra this year.



The three-tier security has been put in place for the entire Amarnath Yatra route. Joint Control Rooms, langar stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders, and emergency services have been made available. In the backdrop of last year’s cloudburst and flash floods, Aerial surveys will be conducted to tackle any emergency.

Mountain rescue teams have been also deployed for quick evacuation in case of emergencies. There will be telecom services available on the entire route. A makeshift state-of-the-art hospital, has been built by DRDO at Chandanwari for round-the-clock healthcare facilities to the pilgrims. Adequate stocks of oxygen cylinders, additional teams of doctors, ambulances and helicopters have also been kept stand by for the yatris.



More than 5000 separate toilets have also been set up. Meanwhile, the administration has made the Radio Frequency Identification Tag necessary for the Yatris and no Yatri will be allowed to proceed further without the tags. In this regard, five tatkal registration centres have been established in Jammu for on-spot registration. Transit camps have also been established along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to accommodate the Yatris in the event of inclement weather and closure of the highway. The Yatra will continue for 62 days this year, for which more than three lakh pilgrims have registered so far. Naseer Rather, Akashwani, Jammu.