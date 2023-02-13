इंडियन आवाज़     14 Feb 2023 12:26:37      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amandeep, Seher and Sneha in spotlight at 3rd leg of Hero WPGT 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Kolkata, 13 February: Amandeep Drall, who finished tied third in the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, starts as one of the favourites for the third leg at the  Royal Calcutta Golf Club  commencing here  from Tuesday and will battle it out with Seher Atwal, who won the first leg of the Tour this year. 

Both Amandeep and Seher played at the opening event on the LET Tour in Kenya, which was won by Aditi Ashok. Amandeep made the cut and finished tied 52nd, while Seher in her first LET outing outside India missed the cut.

 Amandeep,who  is looking to build on her success on the domestic Tour to give her a shot at a maiden win on the Ladies European Tour,  is assured of a lot of starts this year on LET, Seher will often have to wait to get into the main draw. In the meantime, she will be looking to sharpening her game on the growing domestic circuit.

Other players hoping to make an impact include  Sneha Singh, Neha Tripathi and Astha Madan. Sneha despite having won on the Tour, while being an amateur, is yet to win as a pro. 

Neha has not won in sometime and Astha Madan will be hoping to get back to form and have another go at the LET like she did earlier.

Pranavi Urs, winner of the second leg, and Ridhima Dilawari are playing on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

An interesting addition to the field is Kriti Chowhan, who after representing India as an amateur, has now turned professional.

Six amateurs are part of the field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart