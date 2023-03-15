Amandeep, Gaurika in joint lead in the sixth leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi

Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi carded 2-under 70 each to share the first round lead in the 6th Leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Amandeep dropped two shots on the front nine but played a bogey-free 4-under on the back stretch, Gaurika Bishnoi had five birdies but suffered a double bogey on the back nine apart from a bogey earlier in the front half. They held a one-shot lead over four players bunched together in third place.

Two experienced stars, Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor, shot 1-under 71 along with rookie Kriti Chowhan and Hitaashee Bakshi, who is coming back from an injury.

Amandeep , who has one domestic win this year, bogeyed fifth and seventh and turned in a disappointing two-over. The momentum changed on the back nine as she birdied 11th and 13th and closed with birdies on the last two holes.

Gaurika twice had back-to-back birdies, once on each side of the course. She bogeyed eighth and then double bogeyed the Par-5 14th before picking a birdie on the Par-3 17th.

Tvesa Malik had three birdies against two bogeys while Vani Kapoor had two birdies and one bogey.

Agrima Manral was sole seventh with an even par 72, while Asmitha Sathish and Rhea Jha carded 73 each to be tied eighth. Six players, including last week’s winner Sneha Singh, shot 2-over 74 to be tied 10th. The others at 74 were Seher Atwal, Nayanika Sanga and Neha Tripathi from the pro ranks, while amateurs Nishna Patel and Lavanya Jadon, who have just returned from the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, were also tied 10th.