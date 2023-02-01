इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 12:03:16      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Allocation of around 2.40 lakh crore to Railways will push various infrastructure projects: Railway Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DESLHI

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that the allocation of around 2.40 lakh crore to the Railways will help push various infrastructure projects in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Vaishnaw said that the railway budget will also fulfil the aspirations of the passengers and bring transformative changes in the Railways’ infrastructure.

Talking about the Vande Bharat trains, the Minster said, the production of Vande Bharat trains will be given a facelift.  He added that now apart from ICF Chennai, Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured at Sonepat in Haryana and Latur in Maharashtra.

Mr Vaishnaw said Indian Railways will ramp up the manufacturing of Vande Bharat Train in the country and by the end of this financial year  2 to 3 trains will be manufactured every week.

The Minster also announced that by December 2023, hydrogen trains will start running in the country. He said that it will be designed and manufactured in India and the train will run on heritage circuits initially.

Minster said that 1275 stations would be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.  

The Minister said among the major railway projects, the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge is currently being built over the Chenab river.  

The Minster informed that apart from this, a rapid train will be made operational between Delhi and Meerut in the year 2025.  

On the Bullet train, the Minister said at present work is underway on several railway projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart