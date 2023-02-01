Allocation of around 2.40 lakh crore to Railways will push various infrastructure projects: Railway Minister

AMN / NEW DESLHI

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that the allocation of around 2.40 lakh crore to the Railways will help push various infrastructure projects in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Vaishnaw said that the railway budget will also fulfil the aspirations of the passengers and bring transformative changes in the Railways’ infrastructure.

Talking about the Vande Bharat trains, the Minster said, the production of Vande Bharat trains will be given a facelift. He added that now apart from ICF Chennai, Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured at Sonepat in Haryana and Latur in Maharashtra.

Mr Vaishnaw said Indian Railways will ramp up the manufacturing of Vande Bharat Train in the country and by the end of this financial year 2 to 3 trains will be manufactured every week.

The Minster also announced that by December 2023, hydrogen trains will start running in the country. He said that it will be designed and manufactured in India and the train will run on heritage circuits initially.

Minster said that 1275 stations would be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Minister said among the major railway projects, the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge is currently being built over the Chenab river.

The Minster informed that apart from this, a rapid train will be made operational between Delhi and Meerut in the year 2025.

On the Bullet train, the Minister said at present work is underway on several railway projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.