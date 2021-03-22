All schools closed in Chattisgarh in wake of rising COVID cases in state

AMN / RAIPUR

All the schools in Chhattisgarh have been closed till further orders in the wake of the rising cases of Corona infection. Raipur correspondent reports that as per the decision taken by the Chhattisgarh government, the examinations of the 10th and 12th board will be taken in offline mode as per the schedule, while general promotion will be given to the students of other classes.

The order will be applicable to the schools of state and central government as well as private schools. Besides, the engineering colleges and polytechnic, ITIs and skill development training institutes in the state have also been closed with immediate effect. Chhattisgarh has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of March.