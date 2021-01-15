Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2021 10:12:48      انڈین آواز

All preparations in place for first phase of Corona vaccination in Rajasthan

AMN

All preparations for the first phase of Corona vaccination have been completed in Rajasthan. The vaccination work will be done at 167 session sites across the state. Project Director -RCH told that vaccines have been sent to district headquarters and now will be sent to session sites.

More than 4 lakh 87 thousand health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. 100 vaccines will be given per day at a vaccination site.

Total of 5 thousand 600 vaccination teams have been constituted and more than 28 thousand members of these teams have been trained for vaccination. Orientation training and workshops have been organised for more than 1 lakh 66 thousand people, which include health workers, PRI members, administration and police personnel and Aanganwadi and Asha workers.

