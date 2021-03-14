All parties should be given equitable opportunity for election Ads: EC

AMN

Election Commission has asked Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral officers of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry to provide equitable opportunity for access to election related advertisement space. EC in letter to them said that it has been brought to its notice that in some places, advertisement space is being monopolised by some political parties.

The Commission said it should be ensured that any such place is not dominated or monopolised by any particular party or candidate. All parties and candidates should be provided equal opportunity in this regard. The letter said, the District Election Officer should ensure that all political parties and candidates get equitable opportunity to have access to election related advertisement space during the election period.