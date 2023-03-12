All members enjoy freedom to express their views in LS: Speaker Om Birla

AMN

Stressing that India has a robust participatory democracy and a vibrant multi-party system where hopes and aspirations of the citizens find expression through the elected representatives, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that all members enjoy the freedom to express their views and thoughts in the Lok Sabha.

It was stated by the Lok Sabha Speaker while sharing his thoughts on the subject – “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance” at the General Debate during 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama (Bahrain).

Reiterating India’s longstanding view that all “global issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue”, the Lok Sabha Speaker informed that the Parliament of India has always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, sustainable development and covid-19 pandemic.

He emphasised that global institutions propagating peace, harmony and justice are crucial for peace, prosperity, sustainability and a just world order.

In this context, Birla said that in global institutions like the UN Security Council, there is a broad consensus among many nations to bring about reforms to reflect the realities of a rapidly changing world order.

Observing that this important matter requires serious discussions, the Lok Sabha Speaker stressed that “reform in the UN Security Council cannot be delayed any further”.

“It is crucial that the subject is included in future global agendas so that we could contribute more and more in addressing challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, poverty, gender equality and terrorism,” he said.