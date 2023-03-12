इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2023 11:55:16      انڈین آواز
All members enjoy freedom to express their views in LS: Speaker Om Birla

Stressing that India has a robust participatory democracy and a vibrant multi-party system where hopes and aspirations of the citizens find expression through the elected representatives, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that all members enjoy the freedom to express their views and thoughts in the Lok Sabha.

It was stated by the Lok Sabha Speaker while sharing his thoughts on the subject – “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance” at the General Debate during 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama (Bahrain).

Reiterating India’s longstanding view that all “global issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue”, the Lok Sabha Speaker informed that the Parliament of India has always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, sustainable development and covid-19 pandemic.

He emphasised that global institutions propagating peace, harmony and justice are crucial for peace, prosperity, sustainability and a just world order.

In this context, Birla said that in global institutions like the UN Security Council, there is a broad consensus among many nations to bring about reforms to reflect the realities of a rapidly changing world order.

Observing that this important matter requires serious discussions, the Lok Sabha Speaker stressed that “reform in the UN Security Council cannot be delayed any further”.

“It is crucial that the subject is included in future global agendas so that we could contribute more and more in addressing challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, poverty, gender equality and terrorism,” he said.

خبرنامہ

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

عالمی اقتصادی بحران اور ہندوستانی معیشت

عندلیب اختر جنگ، خشک سالی اور کووِڈ نے ساری دنیا کو نہ صر ...

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

