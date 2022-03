AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that all the Indian students stranded at Sumy city of Ukraine have been successfully moved out.

In a tweet, External Affairs’ Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, India have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. He said, they are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. He added, flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home.