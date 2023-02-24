इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2023 05:48:43      انڈین آواز
All-India Taekwondo Championship marking 50 years India Korea relations begins in Delhi

AMN

Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi on Friday inaugurated the three-day All-India Taekwondo Championship in New Delhi. The championship is being organised to commemorate the 50th year of diplomatic ties between Korea and India and to revitalize Taekwondo that has been stagnant since the pandemic, and to lay the foundation for the future as a major sports event between the two countries. The Sports Authority of India is co-hosting the event with Korean Cultural Centre India and Korea National Sports University. Speaking on the occasion, the Sports Secretary expressed hope that this sporting event will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

The Taekwondo Championship is being held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital and has been divided in two parts – Poomsae and Sparring called Kyorugi. Only elite Taekwondo players registered in 79 regional centers and regional training centers of Sports Authority of India will participate in the sparring category and the Poomsae category is open to the public anyone with a Kukkiwon-certified Taekwondo dan certificate can participate.

