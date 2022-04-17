FreeCurrencyRates.com

All India Radio launches weekly interactive programme ‘Abhyaas’ for competitive exams

WEB DESK

All India Radio News has launched a new weekly interactive programme, Abhyaas for Competitive Examinations. It is aimed at reaching out to students and job seekers preparing for competitive examinations. The programme is in Hindi and is broadcast every Saturday between 9.30 pm – 10 pm.

Every week a subject is chosen. Students can ask questions through WhatsApp or email and a guest speaker or expert responds to their queries. Questions on each subject are selected on the basis of crowd sourcing from the students across the country. The program also includes segments like Explainer, Factfile, Examination Calendar and Question of the Week.

The fourth episode of the program will be aired on Saturday 23rd April. The topic for this episode is Economics. Students can send their queries on Whatsapp number 928 909 4044 or mail on
abhyaas.air@gmail.com

The deadline for submission of questions is 20th April.

So, join us at All India Radio News for the Abhyaas every Saturday at 9.30 pm on 100.1 FM GOLD.

