All India Presiding Officers’ Conference concludes

AMN / JAIPUR

The two-day All India Presiding Officers’ Conference held here concluded today. Addressing the conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that there should be adequate debate and discussion before passing any law in the Central and State Legislatures. He also emphasized on the need for discussion on the reports of various parliamentary committees. He said that discussing the reports will fix the accountability of the executive. He has also expressed concern over the decreasing number of proceedings of the legislature houses.

He Said that we should consider how the democratic institutions of the country should become ideal. Democratic institutions should be such that people from other countries also come to see, understand and study these institutions. Mr. Birla said that the time has come to bring uniformity in the proceedings of the Central and all the State Legislatures of the country. Lok Sabha Speaker said that a comprehensive campaign for democratic education will be launched by all the legislatures soon.

Addressing the closing session of the function as the chief guest, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra said that the meeting of the House should be called on time.

Expressed concern over the decrease in the number of meetings of the Assembly as well as called the situation of convening the House without proroguing it as serious. Mr. Mishra said that this is fatal for the democratic system. Mr. Mishra said that the Governor is not a person but a constitutional institution. When he is satisfied that the ordinance is justified, then only he gives his approval.

In the programme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that a law should be brought for social security in the entire country. The Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, CP Joshi demanded financial autonomy to the Legislative Assemblies. Our correspondent reports that nine resolutions have been passed in the two-day conference.

