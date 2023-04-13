All India Muslim Personal Law Board President Maulana Rabey Nadvi passes away

AMN / LUCKNOW

Noted Islamic scholar and President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Rector of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Lucknow Maulana Muhammad Rabey Hosni Nadvi passed away here today. Maulana was not keeping well for last few day He breathed his last in a hospital in Lucknow around 4 o’clock.

Maulana Rabey Hosni Nadvi was born on October 1, 1929 in Takiya Kalan of Korai Bareilly. he completed his primary education in his family school in Rai Bareilly, after that he entered Dar Uloom Nadwat Ulama for higher education. In 1948, he received the certificate of excellence from Darul Uloom Nadwat Ulama. During this time, in 1947, he also stayed at Dar Uloom Deoband for one year. After completing his education in 1949, he was appointed as an assistant teacher in Darul Uloom Nadwat Ulama. After that, he stayed in Hijaz, Saudi Arabia during 1950-1951 for Da’wa and education.

In 1993, he was made the Mahtamim of Dar Uloom Nadwat Ulama, then in 1999, Dy Rector of Nadwat Ulama, and in 2000, after the death of Hazrat Maulana Abul Hasan Ali Hosni Nadwi, he was appointed as Rector of the Nadwat Ulama.

In June, 2002, he was chosen as President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in Hyderabad, Deccan after the death of Qazi Mujahidul Islam Qasmi.