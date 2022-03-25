FreeCurrencyRates.com

25 Mar 2022

All five nominees of AAP from Punjab elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

AMN

All the nominees of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Punjab have been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha. The nominees include IIT Delhi Professor Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Raghav Chadha, the founder of Lovely Professional Unversity Ashok Mittal, Industrialist Sanjeev Arora and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. AAP has nominated them for the 31st March elections and today was the last day for the withdrawal of candidature.

The five Rajyasabha members from Punjab Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo are retiring on 9th April this year.

Returning Officer Cum Sereatary Vidhansabha Mr Surinder Pal said, the biennial election process from the Rajya Sabha Punjab 2022 was being carried ou under the supervision of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S. Karunaraju, who had been appointed Observor by the Election Commission of India.

