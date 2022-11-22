All eyes on Messi as Argentina meet Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi will be the cynosure of all eyes at the Lusail Stadium today as Argentina kick off their quest for the third FIFA World Cup title glory in Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.

La Albiceleste have won the title on two occasions, in 1978 and 1986, and will be keen to add a third under the 35-year-old captain and their all-time top goalscorer Messi who is competing in his fifth and last World Cup.

Lionel Messi takes part in a training session.

Already riding on their exceptional form – a 36-match unbeaten run – more than any other team competing in Qatar, Argentina are in the top bracket of favouortes this time as Messi looks to emulate his country’s legend Diego Maradona under whom they won their last title 36 years ago.

La Albiceleste have since then finished runner-up twice, in Italy 1990 and Brazil eight years ago.

They are playing in the World Cup finals for the 18th time, while Saudi Arabia are on the biggest stage for the sixth time and second in a row.

Under Messi’s captaincy, Argentina were crowned Copa America champions last year when they overpowered hosts Brazil at the famous Maracana stadium, and the seven-time Ballon d’Or Award winner will give his last shot at the prestigious FIFA title

Argentina reached the final 16 in their last World Cup appearance in 2018, before losing 4-3 to the eventual champions France.

Messi did not score that time, but the Paris Saint-Germain star has been in tremendous form in the French league and is almost certain to deliver for the Lionel Scaloni-coached team.

“I see him as always… eager to enjoy the World Cup. He’s enjoying his team-mates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process,” said Scaloni yesterday, after the Paris Saint-Germain star returned to full training with team-mates yesterday after raising questions about his fitness following an isolated training session a day before.

Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula