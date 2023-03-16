All England Open Badminton Championships: India’s Women’s Doubles pair Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela advance to 2nd round

AMN

In Badminton, India’s Women’s Doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela advanced into the second round of All England Open Badminton Championships today. The Indian duo stunned the seventh-seeded Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-18, 21-14 in the first-round match at Birmingham. They will meet the Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the next round.

However, Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu made a first-round exit from the tournament after losing to Zhang Yi Man of China in straight games in Women’s Singles. The World Number nine Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, lost 17-21 11-21 in the 39-minute contest.