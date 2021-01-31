All colleges to reopen from February 8: Tamil Nadu CM

AMN

Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy announced that all colleges in Tamil Nadu will reopen on 8th February. Announcing this today, he said that schools can reopen for the ninth and eleventh standard students. Referring to the slowing incidence of Covid 19 cases below 550 everyday, the Chief Minister appreciated the Health Department for its untiring efforts.

Petrol bunks will be allowed to function 24×7 hours. Cinema halls, multiplex and shopping malls can function with hundred percent seating capacity. International travel continues to be restricted as announced by the Home Ministry. In areas which have widespread covid 19 cases, restrictions will continue till 28th of February. Presently a total of four thousand 629 people are at Hospital.