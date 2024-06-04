All Arrangements Put In Place For Counting Of Votes For Lok Sabha Polls

(Last Updated On: )

AMN

All arrangements have been put in place for counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls tomorrow. The counting for Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and bye-elections to Assembly Constituencies will also be held on the same day. The Counting will begin from 8 AM.

General elections were held from 19th of April to 1st of June 2024 in seven phases. Election Commission has said that the counting trends and results will be available on the ECI Website at results.eci.gov.in as well as on the Voter Helpline App. The Voter Helpline App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple Play Store. The Commission has also issued a handbook for Returning Officers and counting agents which is available on its website. The Commission added that the comprehensive instructions for counting arrangements, procedure of counting of votes and storage of EVMs and VVPATs are already available on its website.