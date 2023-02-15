इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 09:09:40      انڈین آواز
BJP releases manifesto for Nagaland assembly polls

AMN

All arrangements have been put in place for assembly elections in Tripura tomorrow. Polling personnel along with material will start their journey today to the voting stations. There are a total of 3,328 polling booths in the state. Election Commission has deployed central armed police forces in all the polling booths to ensure peaceful polling. With heavy deployment of the central armed police force across the state, the Border Security Force guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border are also maintaining strict vigil.

BJP national president JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto for Nagaland assembly elections in Kohima yesterday. State BJP president Temjen Imna Along, BLP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Union Minister of State Minority Affairs, John Barla, National BJP spokesperson and in charge Nagaland, Nalin Kohli were also present during the event.

The manifesto named BJP’s Nagaland Sankalp Patra or the vision document 2023 reflects the ambitions, desires and aspirations of the people of Nagaland. In the manifesto, BJP made several promises which will be catered in the next five years of governance. BJP’s vision documents for the state of Nagaland highlights, to preserve the rich Naga identity and culture, empowerment of women and youth, good governance, health care, agriculture and farmer welfare, economic development, basic infrastructure, inclusive development and promoting tourism.

During the release of the Manifesto at State BJP office in Kohima yesterday, BJP National President J P Nadda said, the vision document for Nagaland 2023 have taken care of all the issues which represents all the ‘Asthalaxmi’ focussing on peace, power, tourism, 5G connectivity, culture, natural farming, sports and potential. In the manifesto, the party aims to establish a dedicated Nagaland Cultural Research Fund with an investment of 1,000 crores rupees.

The party also promised to provide free of cost, quality education to all female students from Kindergarten to Post Graduate. It also assured to provide two free of cost LPG cylinders to all Ujjwala Beneficiaries every year, including CM free Scooty Scheme for meritorious college-going female students. In basic infrastructure, the party promised to expedite the construction of the Trans Nagaland Highway in a mission mode.

